12-year-old K'ymari is smart, funny, kind, and loves to play video games

(WXYZ) — This week's Grant Me Hope child is 12-year-old K'ymari, who loves to have dancing and trying out new tricks on his hoverboard.

K'ymari also said one of his other favorite things to do is play video games, and one adult close to him said "video gaming is by far his favorite activity."

On top of that, K'ymari also dives into books often and loves reading, but spends a lot of time outside playing basketball.

“When I grow up, I want to be a police officer so I can help people and save the day,” he said. Regardless of his pursuits, K’ymari would benefit from having a forever family who cares about him.

According to one of the people who knows him, “K’ymari is a polite, intuitive boy who has a strong sense of right and wrong. He has been described as a leader.”

K'ymari thrives on positive attention and loves spending time with adults.

A forever family for K’ymari could consist of one or two parents, but his new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma-informed. A forever family for K’ymari needs to be patient and committed to helping him. K’ymari’s new forever family must be strong advocates for the services that will help him function at his best. K’ymari also would do best as the only or youngest child in his new family. Finally, his parents must be willing to let K’ymari maintain his sibling relationships.

For more information about K’ymari or to meet him, contact the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at 800-589-6273. You can learn more about the children waiting for their forever families on our Grant Me Hope page.

