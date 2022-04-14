12-year-old Logan loves learning and building things with LEGOs

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 12-year-old Logan, a boy who loves trying new things and building LEGOs.

Logan loves being outside and trying new things, and also loves watching Star Wars and Harry Potter.

An adult close to him said Logan is a critical thinker with an amazing imagination and loves learning new things.

Logan also said he's smart and he wants a family who has a hamster.

“Logan has the ability to accept responsibility and will apologize when he’s done something wrong,” says one of his close adults. “He is a very humorous child and enjoys making people laugh. This amusing young lad does very well in school. “He is excelling,” says one of the people who knows him well.

A two-parent forever family where he could be the only child would be best for Logan. His new forever family must make sure that Logan receives the services that will help him thrive. Also, “Logan would benefit from an adoptive family with a lot of patience,” says a person close to him. In addition to wanting a family who has a hamster, Logan hopes his new one has other critters, too.

For more information about Logan, visit the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange page and you can view a list of waiting children here.