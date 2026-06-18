12-year-old Lyla leads with her heart and feels connected to other people

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 12-year-old Lyla, who leads with her heart and seeks closeness with other people.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Lyla is happiest when she feels connected to the people around her.

She is creative and expressive, spending hours making bracelets, painting and other crafts.

MARE said that family time matters to Lyla, and she one days hopes to travel and experience new places with a forever family.

Lyla has ongoing needs that require consistency, structure, and a family able to support her needs. She will thrive with caregivers who understand trauma, are experienced, and are prepared to provide close supervision while continuing to see her strengths and potential. She would do best in a two-parent, trauma-informed home and could do well with or without other children. A home with pets would be especially meaningful to her. With the right support, patience, and commitment, and with space for healthy connections to important people in her life, Lyla has the opportunity to build the sense of safety and belonging she has been searching for.

You can learn more about Lyla here and see other children on the MARE website. You can see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.