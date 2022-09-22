12-year-old Mikel is an all-around athlete who remains laid back

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 12-year-old Mikel, who is an all-around athlete and loves playing all sports.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Mikel can be found on the field, on the court, and on the water. He loves kicking around a soccer ball, but football is his passion and he wants to see his favorite team, the Cleveland Browns, play in person.

MARE also said that Mikel is a fishing phenom on the water, and loves to reel in a big one.

When he's not playing sports, you can find Mikel playing board games and video games, and despite his athletic nature, he's really laid back.

“He is very creative and loves to tell stories, an adult close to him said.

MARE said he would do well with a forever family who loves playing games together.

“Mikel has a big heart, especially when it comes to his family,” says a close adult acquaintance. “He is a very sporty guy and loves to make people laugh. Mikel is a kiddo who loves with his whole heart. He has a great sense of humor and can be very outgoing, cheerful and curious. Mikel can be very friendly and helpful.”

Mikel would do best with two experienced and trauma informed parents. His new parents must advocate for the services that will help Mikel excel. His new forever family needs to be patient and understanding as Mikel transitions into his new home. Finally, Mikel would do best as the youngest child in his new home.

For more information on Mikel, you can visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there or on the Grant Me Hope page.

