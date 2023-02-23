12-year-old Sean dreams of being adopted by a family with pets

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 12-year-old Sean, who loves spending time on the water fishing and dreams of catching a huge fish.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), Sean said once he learns how to fish, he'll focus on feeling the sea breeze and saltwater when he casts out into the ocean.

His dreams don't just deal with being on the water. He also wants to have a cat, and be aopted.

Sean loves playing baseball, throwing footballs, being outdoors and basically anything that involves sports, according to MARE.

When he's not outside, you'll see him inside watching movies or building things with LEGOs.

“Sean is a very outgoing person and loves to goof around and laugh with others,” says one of his close adults. “He is wise and knowledgeable. He is very inquisitive and loves to learn new things. He LOVES, LOVES, LOVES animals.”

"I love all animals," Sean said.

Sean needs a forever family who can provide consistency, structure and routine. His new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma-informed.

Sean would do best as the youngest child in his new family, but that’s not a must. His new parent or parents need to be fierce advocates for the services that will benefit Sean.

For more information on Sean, visit the MARE site and view a list of waiting children there. For more information, visit our Grant Me Hope page.