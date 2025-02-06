12-year-old Shiloh dreams of celebrating the holidays with her new family

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 12-year-old Shiloh, who said family is one of the most important things to her.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Shiloh dreams of celebrating Christmas, Valentine's Day, the Fourth of July and more holidays with family.

MARE said she gets good grades in her social studies class, her favorite subject, and she also loves playing card games after school.

On weekends, MARE said she loves spending time with friends and family, as well as watching TV.

"Shiloh has an old soul," says an adult close to her. "She has a sense of humor and has strong leadership qualities. Shiloh is smart, playful, and an advocate for herself and those she cares about. She is hardworking and family-oriented. Shiloh would like to be adopted by a family that wants to spend time with her and will not give up on her."

Shiloh would do best with a single mother or two parents who are experienced and dedicated to helping her. Shiloh gets along with kids of any age but can also be independent so, she could thrive as a single child or with siblings. Shiloh is comfortable in an urban environment and would like to continue living in one with her future family. Her favorite animals are dogs, so a home with them would be preferred. Shiloh has relationships that are important to her and would need a family that will help her maintain those relationships. Shiloh has strong family values and would love to be a part of a family that has similar values and will spend time together.

For more information, about Shiloh, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.