12-year-old Zayden loves making new friends and building relationships

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 12-year-old Zayden, who is in sixth grade and who loves to give hugs.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Zayden is great at building relationships and making new friends, and loves all kidns of toys and being outside.

"I like to swim. I play video games. I like to play soccer. I'm a good kicker," Zayden said.

He also likes to go to the park and work on science experiments.

Zayden shows initiative by often taking on projects around the house. He loves animals and enjoys taking care of them," a close adult said.

"I want a family. I want to have brothers and sisters. I want younger sisters and brothers and parents. I'll go swim with my family," Zayden said.

MARE said Zayden needs parents who are patient and understanding. He should be with a family that's active and that spends a lot of time together.

For more information, visit the MARE site or you can visit our Grant Me Hope page.