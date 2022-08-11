13-year-old Aaron loves playing basketball & hockey, wants to be a mechanic

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 13-year-old Aaron, who eventually wants to work as a mechanic during the day and a ghost hunter at night.

Aaron also loves playing sports, especially basketball and hockey, and he loves going to gym when he's at school.

After school, you'll likely find Aaron playing video games or hanging at the park with his friends. You may also find him walking around outside on a nice, sunny day.

One thing he dreams about is going to Hawaii.

“Aaron is a pleasant and happy child with a radiant laugh,” says one of the adults close to him. “Aaron cares a lot about family values and always puts his family first and after each conversation tells them that he loves them. He is a well-behaved boy who likes to help out. He enjoys learning about things that interest him.”

“An adoptive family will need to be very supportive, strong, patient and attentive towards Aaron's needs,” says one of his close adult acquaintances.

Aaron would do best with a mom and dad who are experienced and trauma-informed. He also would do best as the youngest or only child in his new forever family. Finally, Aaron prefers a family who has pets.

For more information about Aaron, visit the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange website, and view a list of waiting children there, or on our Grant Me Hope page.

