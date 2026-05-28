13-year-old Andrew cares deeply, is outgoing and connects with others

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 13-year-old Andrew, who loves watching football and is adventurous.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Andrew is outgoing and funny and connects easily with others. He speaks openly and shows a willingness to share his interestes.

MARE said that Andrew takes responsibility around the house, cleaning up after himself and contributing to the environment.

One day, he said he wants to visit Japan and said that he wants to be an actor growing up.

Andrew cares deeply about the people in his life, especially his younger sisters. This loyalty and protectiveness appear in the way he talks about them and in the goals he has for his future. He hopes to join a forever family with a mom and dad, though he is open to different family structures. He would like pets in the home, especially dogs, and is comfortable with homes that may or may not have other children.

A family who is trauma-informed, patient, and experienced with teens will be important for Andrew. He will benefit from adults who can stay engaged with his educational needs, maintain consistent structure, and build trust over time. Andrew's strengths, including his humor, his energy, his loyalty to his family, and his love of being active, provide a foundation that a supportive family can build on.

For more information about how to adopt Andrew, visit the MARE site and view a list of other children there. You can see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.