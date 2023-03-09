13-year-old Anthony is always looking to have fun

Our Grant Me Hope child this week, 13-year-old Anthony, will always keep you entertained and having fun.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Anthony has a great sense of humor and loves having laughs with others.

However, that doesn't mean he wants to be an entertainer when he is older. According to MARE, Anthony just wants to relax when he's an adult.

He also loves football and basketball, and really wants to participate in sports, according to an adult close to him.

His favorite food is lasagna, his favorite color is neon green, he loves playing video games and he loves puppies and kittens. One day, he dreams of going to an amusement park and riding all the rides.

“Anthony is very resilient. He is a very kind-hearted young man and is very playful and loving toward others. Anthony is very smart and does great quality work in school.," an adult close to him said.

Anthony would do well with a single male parent or two experienced parents. Anthony would do best as the only or youngest child in his new forever family. His new parent or parents must have knowledge of the impact of trauma on a child. They also must be fierce advocates for the services that will help Anthony. Finally, the family must be open to letting Anthony maintain his sibling relationships.

For more information on Anthony, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there, or on our Grant Me Hope page.