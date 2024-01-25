13-year-old Cris is 'funny, friendly and caring'

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 13-year-old Christopher, who prefers to go by Cris.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Cris' favorite season is fall, and when the fall arrives, he often plays with remote control cars, builds things with Legos, plays video games and goes to movies.

Cris also loves winter and ice skating and holiday activities, and he's a big fan of cats and dogs.

According to one of his close adults, “Cris is outgoing, shows creativity, and he has a drive to do things he is passionate about. He has a good sense of humor and a strong imagination. Cris is funny, friendly, caring, independent, social and very self-advocating. He has matured a lot and is very fun to be around.”

A family must be willing to adopt Cris and Carlos together. The boys would do best with two male parents or a mom and dad. Their new family must be fierce advocates for the services that will help the boys thrive. Their new parent or parents need to be patient, understanding, experienced and trauma informed. The family must be able to provide a structured home with a regular routine. The boys would do best as the only or youngest children in the family.

For more information on Cris, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can also learn more on our Grant Me Hope page.