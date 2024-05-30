13-year-old Cris loves spending time outside and going to the movies

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 13-year-old Cris, who loves the summer because he can play outside, go swimming, bike riding and more.

However, according to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), Cris' favorite season is Fall, and Christmas is his favorite holiday. During the fall, you'll see him playing with remote control cars, building things with Legos, playing video games, and then getting on ice skates in the winter.

MARE said that Cris likes going out places, like to the movies and parks, and he loves going to McDonald's.

According to one of his close adults, “Cris is outgoing, shows creativity, and he has a drive to do things he is passionate about. He has a good sense of humor and a strong imagination. Cris is funny, friendly, caring, independent, social and very self-advocating. He has matured a lot and is very fun to be around.”

A family must be willing to adopt Cris and Carlos together. The boys would do best with two male parents or a mom and dad. Their new family must be fierce advocates for the services that will help the boys thrive. Their new parent or parents need to be patient, understanding, experienced and trauma informed. The family must be able to provide a structured home with a regular routine. The boys would do best as the only or youngest children in the family.

For more information about Cris, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there.You can also see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.

