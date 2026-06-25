13-year-old David loves sports and is a playful & kind boy

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 13-year-old David, who loves playing sports and loves spending time with people around him.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, David is playful and kind, and has a great sense of humor. He also values connection and loves feeling supported and included.

See the full video below

Grant Me Hope: 13-year-old David likes basketball and fishing

He also enjoys simple traditions that bring people together, especially holidays, and cares about animals.

David would do best with an experienced parent or parents who can provide patience, structure, and steady support. A family who understands the impact of trauma and is prepared to advocate for the services that help him succeed will be important for him. With consistent guidance and a caring home environment, David has the opportunity to continue building his skills and confidence while growing into a young person who feels valued and supported.

You can learn more about David here, and view more children on the MARE website. You can see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page