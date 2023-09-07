13-year-old Elizabeth loves writing and bowling

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 13-year-old Elizabeth, who is a laid-back girl going into eighth grade.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Elizabeth loves English Language Arts and loves writing. She also likes watching TV and YouTube.

MARE said Elizabeth also likes writing poems and stories, likes bowling, and she was on the bowling team.

During the winter, Elizabeth said she likes going outside and building snowmen, snow forts and having snowball fights.

"Especially around Christmas, I like baking gingerbread cookies, making hot chocolate," she said.

Elizabeth’s new parent or parents also should be experienced and trauma-informed. Elizabeth would do best as the youngest child in her new family. She would do well with a parent or parents who are patient and compassionate. Her family must seek any support services that would benefit Elizabeth.

For more information on Elizabeth, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see more on our Grant Me Hope page.