13-year-old Isa loves playing games with friends and family

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope this week is 11-year-old Isa, who loves playing different games with his family and friends.

He also loves conducting science experiments, singing and dancing.

His favorite foods include pizza and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but he also loves cooking.

“I’m a mini sous chef,” Isa said.

“Isa is a cheerful and social child who brings energy and joy to those around him,” says one of his close adults. “Isa has a remarkable talent for remembering dates and times, especially birthdays, and takes great delight in celebrating others and making them feel special. He's a very sweet kid.”

Isa would do well with two parents who can give him the love, support and attention he deserves. His new parents must be experienced and trauma informed. In addition, his new family needs to be fierce advocates for the services that will help Isa function at his best now and into adulthood. Finally, Isa would thrive with siblings or as the only child in his new forever family.

For more information on Isa, you can visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there, and on our Grant Me Hope page.

