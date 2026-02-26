13-year-old Jayce loves spending time being active and outside

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 13-year-old Jayce, who brings energy and thoughtfulness to a room, according to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

According to MARE, Jayce loves animals, especially cats, and also loves video games, science class and riding bikes.

The 13-year-old also helps around the house and loves to be active and oustide.

“Jayce is a sweet and kind child. He has a lot of energy and loves to learn new things. He loves making connections with people and has a great personality that makes it easy to love him," an adult close to Jayce said.

Jayce would do best in a home with a single mom, dad, or mom and dad. He would thrive as the only or youngest child in the home. Jayce loves animals and would love to be in a home with pets. Jayce would do best in a family that’s experienced and can offer him the time, structure, and support he needs to thrive. What matters most is a calm, committed environment where Jayce feels seen, accepted, and safe. In return, Jayce hopes to share video game battles, outdoor adventures, board games, and family time, hopefully with a cat curled up nearby. With steady, caring guidance, Jayce’s kindness, curiosity, and lively spirit can truly flourish and brighten the lives of everyone around him.

To learn more about Jayce, visit the MARE website, and you can view a list of other children there. You can also see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.

