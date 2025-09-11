13-year-old Maddie has a big personality and an even bigger heart

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 13-year-old Maddie, who fills a room with energy when she walks in, according to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

MARE said that while her personality is big, Maddie's heart is even bigger.

She excels in math, and performs on stage in the theatre club, and according to MARE, she throws herself into everything she does with passion and excitement.

On weekends, Maddie stays active by going to the trampoline park, swimming at a rec center, playing racquetball or baskeball.

An adult close to her says, “Madison has a huge personality! She is animated, exuberant, outgoing, talkative, affectionate, and hilarious. She feels all her emotions intensely. She is keenly observant and thrives on routine and predictability. Madison is a loving and kind young lady, who wants to love and be loved.”

Madison would do best in a home with a mom and dad, but a single parent with a strong support system would be considered. She would need a parent or parents that are experienced, and trauma informed. She loves being included in whatever her family is doing, whether it’s a simple outing or a cozy night at home. She could thrive in a home with or without other children. Maddie also loves animals and would like to be in a home with pets. She will need a family that will help her maintain important relationships to her. With her contagious enthusiasm, sharp sense of humor, and loving spirit, Maddie brings joy to everyone around her. She is a one-of-a-kind young lady with so much to offer, and for the right family, she will be an incredible source of love, laughter, and happiness.

For more information about Maddie, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.