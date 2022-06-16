13-year-old Matt loves playing sports, looking for a family who loves the outdoors

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 13-year-old Matt, who loves to play basketball, football and soccer.

Matt is also a huge fan of Lamborghini cars and wants to visit Italy to see the home of the vehicle. In the future, Matt said he wants "a decent car and enough money so I can take care of my family."

On the weekends, Matt loves to get up early to watch TV and listen to music. His favorite food is chicken alfredo, burgers from McDonald's or the entire Taco Bell menu.

His dream? To become a professional football or basketball player, but first he wants a forever family who is active and loves the outdoors.

“Matthew has great potential to do amazing things,” says an adult close to him. “He's really good at sports, he loves science and he's a master at playing Beyblades. He also has a caring personality. He works and plays well with others and tries to have a positive outlook on things.”

Matthew needs a forever family who’ll be fierce advocates for him. His new parent or parents should be patient and understanding as Matthew transitions into the home. His new parent or parents must be trauma-informed, and they should be able to provide a daily routine. In addition, Matthew would do best as the youngest child in the home. Finally, Matthew has stated a preference for a family that has pets, especially a dog.

To learn more about Matt, visit the MARE page. View a list of other waiting children on the MARE site, or at our Grant Me Hope page.

