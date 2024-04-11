13-year-old Quandrez wants to be a football player when he grows up

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 13-year-old Quandrez, who said he is pretty much up for anything because "I want to have fun."

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Quandrez loves playing football and basketball after school, and spending time with friends.

When he grows up, he wants to play professional football.

"For football defense I'd like to be a linebacker. For offense, I'd like to be a tight end. I already picked out my numbers, which will be 88. I also picked that number because there's not a famous tight end who has number 88. I want to go to school. I want to go to Michigan. I feel they have a good team and it's a good school," Quandrez said.

“Quandrez is an intelligent, sweet, friendly and outgoing child who is respectful and likes to help others,” says an adult close to him. “He is inquisitive and enjoys learning new things. Quandrez can be a little guarded at first, but he eventually opens up and expresses his feelings.”

MARE said Quandrez would do well with an adoptive family who is trauma informed, attentive, patient and active, and would do best with a two-parent mom and dad home. His new parent or parents should be experienced, and they must be fierce advocates for any support services he needs. Quandrez would do best as the only or youngest child in the home.

To learn more about Quandrez, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can learn more on our Grant Me Hope page.