13-year-old RJ 'has a good personality and smile'

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 13-year-old Rayshawn, who goes by RJ. He loves sharing jokes and wants to visit Great Wolf Lodge one day.

According to the Michgian Adoption Resource Exchange, RJ enjoys going on walks and spending time with pets, and his favorite animals are rabbits.

“Rayshawn likes going to trampoline parks, listening and jamming out to Taylor Swift songs, giving hugs and drinking milkshakes,” says one of his adult advocates.

RJ said he also loves ELA classes.

“Rayshawn has a good personality and smile,” says one of the adults who knows him best. “Rayshawn loves attention and soaks it up. Rayshawn would describe himself as having a good sense of humor. He’d say he’s generally happy and has a good attitude.”

RJ would do well with one or two parents who are patient, understanding, experienced and trauma trained. He would do best in a family who can provide stability, structure and consistency. His new parent or parents must make sure Rayshawn receives the services he needs to function at his best. They also need to be open to letting RJ maintain his sibling relationship. RJ would thrive in a home with cultural similarities, so that he can form a deeper connection and continue to learn about himself. Since he enjoys spending time with critters, he’d love to have a family who has pets.

To learn more about RJ, you can visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.

