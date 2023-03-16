13-year-old Serenity dreams of being a nurse one day

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 13-year-old Serenity, who is a caring, kind girl who wants to work as a nurse.

“Serenity is kind and thoughtful, and she will go out of her way to let you know she’s thinking of you through a small gift, note or phone call,” a close adult said.

Why does she want to be a nurse? "I want to help others,” she said.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Serenity loves relaxing and watching TV, baking, doing arts and crafts, and going shopping with her friends.

When she's not relaxing, you'll find her listening to music, singing and dancing, or playing basketball.

MARE said if she had three wishes, she'd want to be loved and respected, and be with a family.

Once she finds her forever family she wants to "spend quality time, to meet extended family and to see new places.”

“Serenity is outgoing and vivacious. She is thoughtful. If she goes to the store, she will pick out items for the people whom she cares about. She is bright and observant. Despite experiencing numerous disappointments, Serenity has not given up hope on finding a family. She is resilient and strong," a close adult said.

Serenity would do best in a well-structured household where she gets the supervision and attention she thrives on. Her new parent or parents should be patient, experienced and trauma-informed. They also must be strong advocates for the services that will help Serenity function at her best. In addition, Serenity should be the only or youngest child in her new forever family.

For more information on Serenity, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there, or on our Grant Me Hope page.

