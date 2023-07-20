14-year-old Aiden wants to be a game warden when he grows up

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Aiden, who says he is an easy-going kid who loves to go to the arcade, the park and the movies.

Aiden also said he loves sports, especially basketball and boxing, but he also watches football and loves to play basketball.

He also told the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) that he started doing more chores and more school things, and MARE said he's a hard-working kid who will tackle any chore.

According to MARE, Aiden takes price in "being able to listen to people" and that he was "empathy for other people."

While he's only 14 years old, he's looking forward to being able to drive a car at the age of 16, and also wants to start looking for a job.

When he grows up, Aiden said he wants to be a game warden or a park ranger.

"I like wildlife, I like animals, so I feel like that would also incorporate with my job," he said.

Aiden would do well in a forever family who’s as caring and understanding as he is. His new parent or parents should be patient and experienced as well as trauma-informed. They must be strong advocates for the services that will help Aiden thrive. In addition, Aiden needs a family who will be open to letting him explore who he is and support him no matter what.

For more information about Aiden, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can also learn more on the Grant Me Hope page.