14-year-old Arabella loves spending time with friends on the weekends

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Arabella, who goes by Bella. According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), Bella loves Squishmallows and owns a good collection already.

"On weekends I like to go to my friends houses and just watch movies, shows and eat snacks. That's just fun because me and friends actually get to hang out. And on the other weekends, I like to hang out with my grandma," Bella said.

She also loves frogs, giraffes and bunnies, and she wants to visit Japan one day.

“I truly believe Arabella can achieve amazing things in life,” says one of her close adults. “She can be such a kind, helpful person. Arabella enjoys getting a lot of attention and likes being involved with family members. Arabella is mostly an out-going girl.”

Arabella would do best with a parent or parents who can give her the guidance, supervision and attention that will help her thrive. Her parent or parents should be experienced and trauma informed and willing to make sure Arabella receives any support services she requires. Arabella can be placed in a family with or without other children. Her new parent or parents must be open and accepting of Arabella, and as she says, “meet me where I’m at.”

For more information about Bella, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.