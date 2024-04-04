14-year-old Arabella wants to visit Japan one day

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Arabella, who said she'd want "unlimited Squishmallows" if she could wish for anything.

Bella, as she goes by, owns one and is very proud of it, and would love to have a collection, according to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

A close adult to Bella said that she also wants to have a pet kitten one day, and have a magical pencil so whatever she draws can become real.

Bella also loves reading books, and spending time at her friends' houses, watching movies, shows, and eating snacks.

"I like to go thrift shopping because it's one of my grandmother's hobbies. And then when I got younger, I got more into it. My other favorite hobbies are magnet fishing, fishing and traveling sometimes," she said.

“I truly believe Arabella can achieve amazing things in life,” says one of her close adults. “She can be such a kind, helpful person. Arabella enjoys getting a lot of attention and likes being involved with family members. Arabella is mostly an out-going girl.”

Arabella would do best with a parent or parents who can give her the guidance, supervision and attention that will help her thrive. Her parent or parents should be experienced and trauma informed and willing to make sure Arabella receives any support services she requires. Arabella can be placed in a family with or without other children. Her new parent or parents must be open and accepting of Arabella, and as she says, “meet me where I’m at.”

