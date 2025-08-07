14-year-old Bryan loves math and robotics

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Bryan, who is a funny, kind, nice and respectful kid.

"With my friends, I like to play sports and talk to catch up to see how they've been doing," Bryan said. "I like to do alot of things. I like to go bowling. Go to a park, play sports. My favorite sports are baseball and basketball cause I'm better at those two."

Bryan said he's also good at school, and likes math, robotics, English and social studies.

I'm looking for a family that has a mom and dad and brother and sister," he said. He also loves pets.

