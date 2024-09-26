14-year-old D'Amarr loves spending time outdoors whenever he can

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old D'Amarr, who loves to spend time outdoors whenever he can.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, D'Amarr loves playing outside, especially basketball when he's hanging with his friends.

He told MARE "I like to learn," and he also loves playing video games or playing with toys.

While D'Amarr doesn't know what he wants to be when he grows up, he does have three wishes when he's an adult. He wants a condo, a boat and a race car.

“D'Amarr is pretty happy-go-lucky,” says an adult close to him. “He is usually smiling and in a good mood. He enjoys the simple things in life, just going about day-to-day things. He also enjoys playing and engaging with others. D'Amarr is a young man with so much untapped potential. He is a diamond in the rough that needs a loving family to help him shine him up and help him reach his full potential. He is a happy mannered young man who loves life.”

A family for D'Amarr must be willing to support ongoing contact with his brothers. He would do best with a mom and dad who are experienced, but a single parent with a strong support network would be considered. His new forever family must be fierce advocates for the services that will help him thrive. D’Amarr gets along with all children or by himself so there is no preference on other children in the home. He would enjoy being in a home that has a pet dog since his favorite animals are small dogs.

You can learn more about D'Amarr on the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there.