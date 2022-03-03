14-year-old Domanic loves sports, being outdoors and is eager to please

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Domanic, an 8th grader who loves sports and is eager to please.

“Domanic is very caring of others,” says a person who knows him. “He is funny and helpful when needed.”

Domanic loves climbing trees, spending time outdoors and going on walks along the creek where he lives. He also loves going out to eat at fast food places.

Also, he loves doing chores after school and takes pride in doing well at school and completing jobs and chores at home.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) said that Domanic hopes to spend quality time with his forever family.

One of the people who knows Domanic well describes him as outgoing, sincere, honest, open and adventurous.

“Domanic does well when he is able to be outside and given one-on-one attention.” Domanic also benefits from structure and routine at home and in school.

Domanic would do well with a single mom, single dad or mom and dad. His new parent or parents must be experienced and trauma-informed. In addition, his new forever family must advocate for the services that will help Domanic thrive. They also must be patient as Domanic adapts to his new home. In addition, Domanic would benefit from being the youngest child in his new family.

For more information about Domanic at the MARE website.


