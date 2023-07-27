14-year-old Emmanuel dreams of being a football player, chef or actor

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Emmanuel, who is looking forward to going to high school so he can play football.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Emmanuel wants to play for the Detroit Lions when he grows up, and if he can't, he wants to be a chef or an actor.

MARE said that Emmanuel loves to play games, and while he's not super competitive, he really likes to win.

He also likes to spend time with his siblings and make new friends at school.

A person close to Emmanuel calls him caring, loving and very happy.

“He is a very curious boy and enjoys learning new things," they said.

Emmanuel would do best with two parents who are experienced, patient, trauma informed and able to give him the structure and attention he needs to thrive. He would benefit from having a strong and supportive male role model. He also should be the youngest in the home. Emmanuel’s new family must be willing to continue current services and be strong advocates for any new services that will help him excel at home and in school.

For more information about Emmanuel, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.