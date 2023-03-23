14-year-old Emmanuel is 'caring, loving and very happy'

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Emmanuel, who has an incredible imagination and loves rescuing people with his Batman and Spider-Man action figures.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Emmanuel also uses his imagination with his other favorite activity – reading.

MARE said that Emmanuel also loves watching TV and playing Mario Kart, riding his bike and building things with Lego. He's described as a "caring, loving and very happy" boy, according to MARE.

Emmanuel is a very sweet young man who makes steady progress in his schoolwork. “He enjoys meeting his peers, and school is fun for him,” says person close to him.

Emmanuel would do best with two parents who are experienced, patient, trauma-informed and able to give him the structure and attention he needs to thrive. He would benefit from having a strong and supportive male role model. He also should be the youngest in the home. Emmanuel’s new family must be willing to continue current services and be strong advocates for any new services that will help him excel at home and in school.

For more information on Emmanuel, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there, or on our Grant Me Hope page.