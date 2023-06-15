14-year-old Gabe dreams of finding his forever family

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Gabe, a teen who is always putting a smile on other people's faces.

Gabe told the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange that he dreams of a time when he can leave school and come home to his forever family.

Once he's there, Gabe said he'd play in the backyard and play video games, and he wants to go to Dave and Buster's on a Friday night.

Gabe said his favorite holidays are Easter, Halloween and Christmas

Gabe benefits from structure and routine. He enjoys being active and playing basketball and soccer. “

He loves to learn and is great at it,” says a person close to him. “He does well with his schoolwork.”

Gabe would do best with an experienced parent or parents in a home in which he’s the youngest or only child. His new forever family must make sure that Gabe receives all needed support services. They also must be open to letting Gabriel maintain his relationship with his brother. Since Gabriel loves animals, especially dogs, he prefers a family with pets.

For more information about Gabe, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can also find more on our Grant Me Hope page.