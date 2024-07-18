14-year-old Isaieh is a 'sweet and caring young man'

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Isaieh, who loves building things with Legos and bringing his favorite characters to life.

“He likes learning how things work and taking things apart to see how they work,” says one of his close adults.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Isaieh also loves school, especially math and science classes.

"He has a really positive baseline. He's never gotten angry or upset one time since he's been with us. He's always full of energy and he brightens the room," MARE said.

Isaieh also loves to play video games, watch TV and movies, and loves everything to do with Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. He also loves playing with his dog after school.

“Isiaeh is a sweet and caring young man,” says one of his close adults. “He sees the best in people and loves deeply. Isaieh wants to do his best and is always polite and appreciative and incredibly thoughtful and loving.”

Isaieh would do best with one or two parents who can provide the care and attention that he needs. His adoptive parent or parents will need to learn about Isaieh’s conditions and how to care for him throughout the day. His new forever family also must be willing participants – as well as advocates – in all of Isaieh’s needs. He would benefit from being the only or youngest child in his new home.

For more information about Isaieh, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can also learn more on our Grant Me Hope page.