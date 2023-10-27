14-year-old Ivy loves singing and dancing, continues to learn new skills

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Ivy, who loves singing and dancing, according to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

According to MARE, Ivy finds her own way to have fun, but she also loves socializing with others.

When she's finding her own way to have fun, they say Ivy loves playing with sensory toys like tubs and Play-Doh, squishy balls, and she also loves coloring.

“Ivy shows a strength and willingness to learn new skills,” says one of her close adults.

“Ivy is sweet, social and affectionate,” says one of the people close to her. “She has made significant progress over the last two years. Overall, Ivy is well-behaved.”

Ivy would do best with two parents, but a single female parent with proper support would be considered. Ivy would do best in a forever family who can make sure she gets the supervision, services and attention she requires. Her family must be committed to her now and into the future.

For more information on Ivy, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can also view more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.