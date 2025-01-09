14-year-old Kenneth loves math, wants to be a firefighter when he grows up

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Vincent, who is in 9th grade and says he's a clean and organized person.

"I really like cleaning, you can ask anybody. I just really don’t like see anything disorganized or dirty, so If I see something in your house dirty, like, I might just clean it up for you!" he said, according to the Michigan Adoption Resource Agency.

He also loves playing basketball, according to MARE, and also likes learning new things.

"My favorite subject in school is math. It's pretty challenging, right, but it’s still pretty easy. What I like about math is the numbers, the multiple numbers, symbols, and it makes me think about a lot of stuff," Vincent said.

He said when he grows up, he wants to be a fireman and help save peoples' lives.

Vince is looking forward to joining a family with a single mom, a mom and dad, or two moms who are experienced and trauma informed. Vince gets along with children of any age and would like to have siblings if possible. Vince loves animals and would enjoy being in a home with dogs but it’s not a dealbreaker if there aren’t any. Finally, he would do best in a home that can provide structure and support him in maintaining relationships that are important to him.

