14-year-old Kequan loves to be athletic, is always staying determined

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Kequan, who wants to become a boxer when he grows up.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), Kequan provides a breath of fresh air for everyone, and is determined in all aspects of his life.

MARE said Kequan is always looking for ways to be self-sufficient, and makes sure he takes part in the simple pleasures in life like eating pizza, readin ga book and playing video games.

Kequan is active in sports and enjoyed playing basketball on his school team,” says one of his close adults, who adds that participating in the team sport helps Kequan with his independence skills. “He is able to walk to basketball practice and be on time without reminders from others.”

“Kequan is a joy to be around,” says one of the adults who cares about him most. “He has a smile that lights up the room. He is a true jokester who loves to laugh and bring laughter to a room. Kequan is courageous as he faces opposition head on, and he is very resilient and optimistic. He can quickly find joy in difficult situations.”

A forever family must be willing to adopt Trevon, Kequan and Markwon together. The boys would do best with one or two experienced and trauma-informed parents. Their new family needs to be open to letting the boys maintain their important relationships including with their siblings. Their family must make sure Trevon, Keyquan and Markwon receive the services that will help them function at their best. The family should be patient and understanding as the boys transition into their new home.

