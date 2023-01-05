14-year-old Matthew is energetic, loves games and loves to joke

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Matthew, who loves playing games and loves using different electronics.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, one of his favorite games is playing Mario on Nintendo, but he also loves playing with race cars.

On top of that, he's always doing hands-on activities like arts and crafts, and is always joking with other kids and adults.

“Matthew is a fun child who loves to play,” says one of his close adults. “He is active, energetic and outspoken. He knows what he wants and isn’t afraid to ask or make it known. Matthew loves his brothers.”

Matthew would do best with a single female parent. His new parent should be experienced and trauma-informed. Matthew’s new forever family must be fierce advocates for the services that will benefit him. Finally, Matthew should be the only child in his new family.

For more information on Matthew, click here, and view a list of waiting children here. You can also see more on our Grant Me Hope page.