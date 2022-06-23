(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Myah, who loves to sing and write her own songs. She also plays the guitar and piano, and uses music to express her emotions.

Myah is a creative young girl who likes to write poems, loves painting, and she's a big fan of fashion, doing her own hair and makeup.

Because she is artistic, Myah would do well in a forever family that encourages her creativity, and a family that enjoys music and reading.

Her favorite books are those that teach her about history, and her favorite foods are all Italian – spaghetti, lasagna, chicken alfredo and of course, pizza.

“Myah is sweet, silly and loveable. She has the biggest heart and wants to make good decisions. She loves to see others around her happy and is always willing to offer a helping hand or be a listener. Myah describes herself as a kind, artistic girl with a big imagination," a person close to Myah said.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Myah would do best in a two-parent home with a male and female or two females. Her new parents should be experienced and trauma informed. Myah thrives on structure and guidance. Myah can be placed in a home with or without other children, and she prefers a forever family who has pets. Her new family needs to be open to letting Myah maintain her relationship with her younger brother.

For more information on how to adopt Myah, visit the MARE website, where you can also view a list of waiting children. You can also see more children on our Grant Me Hope page.