(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Piper, a creative young girl who loves making arts and crafts, and drawing.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Piper also is active and athletic, and loves hiking and playing volleyball.

On the weekends, Piper loves going to church, playing with dogs, and cooking, and her favorite after-school activity is baking.

“Piper is positive, bubbly, loving, caring, helpful and friendly,” says one of the adults who cares about her most. “Piper is focused on accomplishing her academic goals. She does well in school and her favorite subject is math.”

What makes Piper laugh the most? Babies and movies! Eventually, Piper wants to become a nurse, and she said the most important thing to her is "family time."

Piper told MARE that she doesn't care about the makeup of her forever family, and she just wants a parent or parents. Her new family will need to be patient, loving and understanding as she transitions into the new home.

For more information on Piper, click here. You can also view a list of children waiting for their forever home here, or visit our Grant Me Hope page.

