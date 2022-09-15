14-year-old Sleven dreams of playing in the NFL or becoming a police officer

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Sleven, who loves sports and has a goal of either making it to the NFL or becoming a police officer.

Sleven takes pride in how athletic he is, playing football and basketball, and even playing football in the virtual world with Madden NFL being his favorite game.

He also goes by Sleven the Entertainer because he's always trying to make other people smile.

"Sleven has quite a sense of humor,” says one of the people who knows him well. “He is always telling jokes, trying to trick someone or get a laugh out of someone.”

His favorite food is chicken, and he loves Lions. One day, he wants to visit Washington D.C. and he hopes to see the president when he's there.

As for his future forever family, Sleven said he prefers one that would be active and loves playing and watching sports.

“Sleven wants a family who will include him in family activities and take him to events in the community,” adds one of his close adults.

Sleven would do well with one or two parents who can provide the supervision and one-on-one attention he needs to thrive. One of the people close to him says Sleven would benefit from having “a solid male figure in his life.” He also would do benefit from being the youngest child in the home. Sleven’s new forever family must be strong advocates for the services that will help him function at his best. Finally, his new family must be willing to let Sleven maintain the relationships that are important to him.

For more information on Sleven, visit his profile on the M.A.R.E. page, and you can also view a list of waiting children on their website, or on our Grant Me Hope page.