14-year-old Sleven loves to make people laugh while telling jokes

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Sleven, who could be called Sleven the Entertainer because he's always trying to make people smile.

Someone who knows Sleven said he has a great sense of humor and is always telling jokes or trying to trick people.

When he isn't making people laugh, he loves playing sports like basketball and football, and eventually wants to make it to the NFL. If he doesn't get that far, he said he wants to be a police officer.

“I want to see the president,” he says.

Sleven said he'd like a family that is active and enjoys playing and watching sports.

“He has the ability to walk right up to someone and relate to them in some way and immediately have a new friend,” says his close acquaintance.

Sleven would do well with one or two parents who can provide the supervision and one-on-one attention he needs to thrive.

One of the people close to him says Sleven would benefit from having “a solid male figure” in his life. He would do best as the youngest or only child in the home.

Sleven’s new forever family must be strong advocates for the services that will help him function at his best. Finally, his new family must be willing to let Sleven maintain the relationships that are important to him.

For more about Sleven, visit the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange website. You can see more kids waiting for their forever home here or at the Grant Me Hope page.