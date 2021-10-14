14-year-old Tavion is 'caring and loving,' looking for his forever home

(WXYZ) — Our "Grant Me Hope" child this week is Taivion, a 9th-grader who's 14 years old and described as "caring and loving."

"I think my best friend would describe me as really passionate," says Taivion. "I care about other people."

Taivion enjoys school and sports, especially fishing, football and basketball. In fact, when he grows up he wants to be like NBA star Steph Curry who plays for the Golden State Warriors.

When he gets out of high school, Taivion would love to play for Michigan State, and he dreams of making it to the NFL or NBA someday.

He also has his sights set on traveling to the Bahamas and relaxing on the beach.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (M.A.R.E.) says Taivion "leaves a lasting impression on everyone he meets."

An adult close to Taivion told M.A.R.E., "He is a positive and radiant young man."

Taivion hopes a caring family will see this information and take a chance at becoming his "forever family."

"If I get adopted it would be a good thing for me, because I've always wanted a family that cared about me," he says. "I just care that they like me and love me."

M.A.R.E says Tavion would would do best with two parents who are patient, experienced and trauma-informed. They also must be committed to getting Taivion the services he needs to succeed.

Additionally, Taivion would thrive as the only child or youngest child in his new family.

For more information about Taivion, click here or contact the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at 800-589-6273.

To see other waiting children, click here.

