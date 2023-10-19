14-year-old Tyler loves riding his bike and going hiking

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Tyler, who loves being active, riding his bike and going hiking.

While he loves being active, the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange said you'll also find Tyler taking time to slow down, play card games, put together puzzles and watch TV.

MARE said Tyler also loves spending time relaxing with friends and other people.

“Tyler generally approaches new activities or crafts with a positive and enthusiastic approach,” says one of the people who cares about him. “He enjoys meeting new people and having conversations. He loves to be busy doing something and makes the most out of every moment.”

His favorite musicians are Eminem and Cardi B, and he loves watching Bill Nye's Science Guy.

Tyler would do best with two experienced parents so he gets the close supervision and one-on-one attention he requires. He also should be the only child in his new forever family. One of the people who knows him suggests that a family should be active and able to provide the consistency that helps Tyler excel. His new family must be strong advocates for the services that will benefit Tyler now and into adulthood.

For more information about Tyler, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.