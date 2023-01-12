14-year-old Zack wants to be a truck driver when he grows up

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Zack, who loves hitting the road and wants to be a truck driver when he grows up.

Where will he go when he hits the road? Tennessee is one place, as well as Bronner's Chrismas Wonderland and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

He chose Tennessee because he once lived there, and Bronner's so he can shop, and Harry Potter because he likes having fun.

His favorite holiday sare Christmas, Halloween and Valentine's Day, and Zack said he celebrates by making gingerbread houses, exchanging gifts, staying up and watching TV and more.

“Zack is very outgoing and personable,” says one his close adults. “He enjoys talking and sharing his story with others. He is very friendly, creative and enjoys spending quality time with his friends and family. Zack is very kind-hearted and wants to please. He wants to be helpful and responds strongly to positive reinforcement and praise. Zack is a sweet and funny kid who is great with younger kids and animals.”

A forever family for Zack must be strong advocates for any services he will need to thrive. His new parent or parents must be able to provide structure and routine. A patient and experienced parent or parents who can help motivate and encourage Zack would be best for him. Zack loves animals and prefers a family that has pets.

For more information on Zack, click here, and see a list of waiting children on the MARE website, or on our Grant Me Hope page.