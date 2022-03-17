15-year-old Asher loves 'Star Wars,' riding his bike and wants to be an engineer

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old Asher, who is a huge fan of the Star Wars franchise and is always on standby to help out the Jedi Knights.

Asher also loves riding his bike, participating in youth groups, playing video games and riding dirt bikes, according to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE).

According to MARE, Asher also loves Pokémon, Legos and Minecraft.

“Asher is a kind kid who wants to be successful,” says a close acquaintance. “He is funny and enjoys making others laugh. He is a thoughtful child and his laugh is contagious. He is self-aware and will take accountability for his actions.”

When he gets older, Asher wants to be a mechanical engineer to build a hoverboard or a motorcycle, or become a chef because he loves cooking.

He also said he is looking for siblings, and loves animals, especially cats. He's hoping his forever family has pets.

MARE said Asher would do well with two parents who are experienced and trauma-informed. He does will with one-on-one attention and loves getting rewards, and would do best as the only child in his forever family.

For more information about Asher or to meet him, please call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 800-589-MARE(6273).

