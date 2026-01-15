15-year-old Billie is 'friendly, determined & full of potential.'

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old Billie, who loves spending time with her siblings and helped step up and take care of them when they needed someone.

Learn more about Billie

15-year-old Billie is 'friendly, determined and full of potential.'

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, those who know Billie best say she's friendly, determined and full of potential.

"She doesn’t just dream about her future; she’s actively working toward it," MARE said.

Billie's interests are also full of color, and she loves doing hair or makeup, painting nails and more.

MARE said her favorite subject is math, and she also wants to participate in ceramics and cheerleading.

Building trust takes time with Billie. She can be guarded and may test the strength of relationships when she starts to feel safe. But beneath that armor is a young woman who deeply wants connection. She wants to know that when someone says they’ll stick around, they mean it. A patient, trauma-informed family, one who understands love isn’t earned overnight, would give Billie the foundation she needs to thrive. She would do best in a home with a single mom, two moms, or mom and dad who are experienced and where consistency, understanding, and advocacy are present, and where she is encouraged to be her whole self. Billie has a big heart, a sharp sense of humor, and a resilience that carries her through even the hardest days. She’s thoughtful, selfless, and learning how to believe in her own worth. With the right support, there’s no limit to what she can achieve.

