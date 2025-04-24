15-year-old D'Amarr loves playing basketball and hanging out with friends

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old D'Amarr, who loves hanging out with friends and playing basketball.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, D'Amarr also wants to visit a river and go swimming, plus ride on a boat.

D'Amarr also told MARE that he loves to learn, and loves to eat Wendy's.

“D'Amarr is pretty happy-go-lucky,” says an adult close to him. “He is usually smiling and in a good mood. He enjoys the simple things in life, just going about day-to-day things. He also enjoys playing and engaging with others. D'Amarr is a young man with so much untapped potential. He is a diamond in the rough that needs a loving family to help him shine him up and help him reach his full potential. He is a happy mannered young man who loves life.”

A family for D'Amarr must be willing to support ongoing contact with his brothers. He would do best with a mom and dad who are experienced, but a single parent with a strong support network would be considered. His new forever family must be fierce advocates for the services that will help him thrive. D’Amarr gets along with all children or by himself so there is no preference on other children in the home. He would enjoy being in a home that has a pet dog since his favorite animals are small dogs.

For more information on D'Amarr, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.