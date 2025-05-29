15-year-old Isaieh dreams of being a police officer one day

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old Isaieh, who loves doing math and playing with LEGOs.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Isaieh wants to be a police officer one day .

On top of school, Isaieh is also taking graphic design classes as part of a trade school program, but he still loves doing math.

"Isaieh is very social, extroverted and kind," says someone who knows him well. "He loves to meet new people, build relationships and make new friends. Isaieh loves to learn new things and is able to 'go with the flow.'" Isaieh is quite consistently positive. He's happy and social. In school he might get distracted now and then, but his school citizenship is on point and he behaves like a star student.

Isaieh would do best with a single female parent or two female parents who can provide the care and attention that he needs. His adoptive parent or parents will need to learn about Isaieh’s conditions and how to care for him throughout the day. His new forever family also must be willing participants – as well as advocates – in all of Isaieh’s needs. He would benefit from being the only or youngest child in his new home. Finally, Isaieh wants a family who has a dog.

For more information on Isaieh, visit the MARE website and you can view a list of waiting children there.


