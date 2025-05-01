15-year-old Jaheim loves reading, watching movies & playing games

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old Jaheim, who loves reading, watching movies and playing video games.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Jaheim says that he seeks guidance from God, and would keep things simple for his wishes – he's wish for wealth, happiness and most of all, a family.

“Jaheim has a big heart and has a strong desire to be part of a family,” says an adult close to him.

"I think it's important for people to adopt older teens so they can feel love from a family, from parents just like younger kids so they can don't feel let down, or like they are not going to be adopted cause no one wants to feel alone," Jaheim said.

According to one of the adults who knows him best, “Jaheim is an outgoing young man who values connection and relationships. Jaheim is very resilient. He has a big heart and carries a lot of emotions. He has a contagious laugh and a smile that can make anyone feel better.”

Jaheim would do best with two parents who are experienced, and trauma informed. He’d do best in a stable and structured home environment. His new forever family must advocate for the services that will help Jaheim excel. He would do best as the only child in his new family. Jaheim loves animals, so he’d love a family with pets. Lastly, his family must support ongoing communication with his sister.

