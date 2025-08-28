15-year-old Jaheim wants to be a surgeon or lawyer when he grows up

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old Jaheim, who said he wants to be a surgeon or a lawyer when he grows up.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Jaheim's favorite subject in school is health class.

If he had three wishes, he's wish for wealth, happiness and most of all, a family.

“Jaheim has a big heart and has a strong desire to be part of a family,” says an adult close to him.

Jaheim also loves playing video games, playing basketball and football, and is part of a reading club.

According to one of the adults who knows him best, “Jaheim is an outgoing young man who values connection and relationships. Jaheim is very resilient. He has a big heart and carries a lot of emotions. He has a contagious laugh and a smile that can make anyone feel better.”

Jaheim would do best with two parents who are experienced, and trauma informed. He’d do best in a stable and structured home environment. His new forever family must advocate for the services that will help Jaheim excel. He would do best as the only child in his new family. Jaheim loves animals, so he’d love a family with pets. Lastly, his family must support ongoing communication with his sister.

For more information about Jaheim, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.