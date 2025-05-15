15-year-old Jordan loves using his imagination and building LEGOs

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old Jordan who loves using his imagination and building things with LEGOs.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, his dream is to one day play professional basketball, but he loves playing all sports.

MARE said that friends occupy a great place in Jordan's dream, as he likes spending time with them biking and hiking

Jordan wants others to know, “I am kind, and I have a great sense of humor.”

One of his close adults adds, “Jordan is a fun-loving, energetic, affectionate and silly boy who loves animals. Jordan is a unique, happy and energetic boy. Jordan is good with people, likes to share stories and is very funny. Jordan is very respectful to everyone, has a good attitude toward them and will help with anything you need to have done.”

Jordan’s new forever family must make sure he receives the services that will help him function at his best. His new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma informed. Jordan would do best in a structured home in which he receives appropriate attention. Jordan also would benefit from being the youngest child in his new family.

For more information on Jordan, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children here. You can also see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.