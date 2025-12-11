15-year-old Julian loves drawing, wants to visit Disney or Universal one day

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old Julian, who told the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange he wants to visit Disney World or Universal Studios.

“It would be fun,” Julian says. “I would ride the roller coasters, and it would make my stomach feel weird," he said.

According to MARE, Julian also has a creative side, as he loves to color and draw.

He told the organization that gym class and art class are his favorite classes in school, and that he loves Christmas and Halloween.

When he’s asked what he’s most proud of, Julian says “being smart.” “Julian does well in school academically,” says one of his close adults. “Julian is active and needs to stay busy. He loves to play with toys and can keep himself busy for hours playing with toys.”

Julian would do best with one or two female parents or a mom and dad. His new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma informed. Julian’s new family must make sure he receives the support services he needs to thrive. He would do best as the youngest child in the home. Julian’s new parent or parents need to be open to letting him maintain his important and appropriate relationships.

For more information about how to adopt Julian, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.